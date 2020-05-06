Morgan County Sheriff Deputies deliver meals to seniors

Sheriff deputies spread across Morgan County Wednesday to help those most at risk for coronavirus.

Deputies delivered about 500 cases of food to area senior citizens.

They loaded up these boxes into cars and headed out to homes.

Many of the seniors are grateful for the help.

"I think it's a great service. They have really taken care of us," said Kedrick Legg, received meals.

"Make sure that they have food and have plenty of nourishment to get through this," said Michael Davis, Morgan County Sheriff Deputy.

Each senior received enough food for a month.