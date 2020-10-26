Morgan County Schools superintendent quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus

The superintendent of Morgan County Schools is quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. tested positive for the virus Monday afternoon.

In a statement Monday evening, the district said “Mr. Elliott went to the doctor for what he thought was a sinus infection and was tested as a precaution.”

Elliott is not having any other symptoms, other than the sinus infection, the district said. He is working from home for 10 days and expects to return to the office Nov. 6.