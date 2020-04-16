Morgan County Schools superintendent explains adjustment to distance learning

WAAY 31 heard on Thursday from Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins.

Hopkins explained how their blended learning plan is going so far. He said their system is going as good as can be expected.

Students who don't have internet access picked up learning packets last week and staff home delivered some packets to kids that couldn't make it to pickup.

An important part of the program is teacher interaction with students and families. He said they are doing that partially through their website.

"This is difficult for parents. This is not what they are set up to do, social and emotional part," he said.

Right now, their feeding program is suspended because of the governor's order, but Hopkins said they hope to have a system up and running next month.

A staff member reaches out to students in need at least once a week and every day if they can.