Morgan County Schools shows deep-cleaning plan for Wednesdays

District officials say custodians will be working all day on Wednesdays to make sure the inside of buildings are clean. They will be cleaning lockers will an electro-static sprayer and then manually wiping down the lockers afterwards.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 7:29 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

We can show you a detailed look at how Morgan County schools employees plan to keep buildings sanitized through out the year.

The district plans on keeping students home for virtual learning once a week so custodians can deep-clean classrooms.

"My husband has cancer and he's got heart problems. My nephew also has some lung problems, so they are both at high risk and my mom is too, so it just concerns me," said teacher, Lisa Bowen.

Cotaco Junior High School teacher, Lisa Bowen, explained why staying safe from Coronavirus is her main priority.

"We take it safe and maybe change clothes when I get home," said Bowen.

She believes Morgan County Schools is taking the right precautions.

"I feel really confident, I think we can keep things safe and I think kids need to get back to structure," said Bowen.

Every Wednesday, every student will stay home and learn online while custodians spend the day spraying everything down with an electro-static sprayer.

"All bathrooms, our classrooms, our cafeteria," said principal, Kim Crow.

Cotaco Junior High School principal, Kim Crow, told WAAY 31's Casey Albritton a day without students in buildings will help custodians work more efficiently.

"We are able to pay a lot more attention to deep cleaning and getting into all of those areas," said Crow.

She said after high touch areas, like door-handles, are sprayed down, custodians will re-sanitize them.

"Paper towels, wipes, bleach solutions for mopping," said Crow.

Deep-cleans are also expected after school ends on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

"It's going to be hard, it's going to be overwhelming, but we will make it," said Bowen.

District officials say there are two electro-static sprayers available at each school.

Morgan County school employees say if a teacher needs to be in the building during cleaning hours, those teachers will be screened and required to wear masks and gloves before entering.

