Morgan County High Schools hold graduation ceremonies amid coronavirus concerns

Hundreds of students received their diplomas on Monday, as the five high schools in Morgan County Schools held graduation ceremonies.

WAAY 31 heard from graduates and parents at Priceville High School who thought coronavirus would cancel this milestone event in their lives.

This was the first school event hundreds of people gathered in one spot since the coronavirus outbreak closed schools two months ago. Parents and graduates tried to socially distance, but with an event this size, it's hard to do. Everyone was just grateful graduation even happened.

Families packed the football stadium to see their children receive diplomas, finishing their four year journey. For graduates, like Steven Aguado, a graduation ceremony was at one point, an impossibility.

"I was a little upset because I didn't expect this to happen, but for this to happen so soon I was pretty excited," Aguado said.

Markers on the bleachers spread out parents, and students sat in chairs distanced six feet apart. Montana Henderson says its better than the alternative.

"I thought we'd be logging into Skype and getting our diploma through email," Henderson, the new graduate, said.

Parents thought the ceremony was a necessity for the seniors.

"We are very grateful that Morgan County went to the extra mile to to try to achieve something for these kids. They have been through so many adversities," Kristi Duran said.

As the high school experience ends for the Priceville class of 2020 without a spring sports season or a prom, Aguado is grateful coronavirus didn't take this away from him.

"I heard that some places are pushing it back a few months, some places are probably not going to do it, and I'm just glad I get the opportunity to do it right now," Aguado said.

More than 100 students graduated from Priceville, WAAY31 is told it's one of their biggest graduating classes ever.