Morgan County, Decatur City officials give latest update on Coronavirus numbers in city school district, hospital

UPDATE:

Dr. Michael Douglas gave an update on Decatur City Schools. Last Friday they announced that 5 students tested positive. One at Austin Junior High, Austin Middle, Austin High, Ben Davis and Decatur High. Currently there are 151 students in self-isolation. Dr. Douglas noted that the self-isolating has been "frustrating" for parents, but because of it they have been able to "keep the doors open." There are 2 facility members who have tested positive currently, one in the transportation department and one from Walter Jackson. 34 staff members are in isolation. Enrollment is currently at 8,764 which is close to where they were last year at this time. 1,824 students are all virtual and 6,940 traditional.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital has 18 Coronavirus patients and 18 patients under investigation for Coronavirus. 4 patients are on ventilators (not including 1 patient who has been on a ventilator for almost 3 months that doesn't test positive for Coronavirus anymore). They have no had difficulty getting Remdesivir and have not faced a ventilator shortage. Decatur Pulmonologist Dr. James E. Boyle expressed concern over the approaching flu season and encouraged everyone to get their flu shot. Boyle also encouraged social distancing, sanitizing and mask wearing.

--------

Morgan County and Decatur City officials are holding a news conference Monday at 10 a.m. about their coronavirus response. Guests will include Decatur City Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Douglas and Decatur Pulmonologist Dr. James E. Boyle.

