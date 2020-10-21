Morgan County Courthouse will be open Saturday for absentee voters

So many people in Morgan County want to vote in the Nov. 3 general election that local officials are making Saturday voting available to handle the crowds.

The Morgan County Courthouse will open Saturday, so anyone who wants to vote absentee but can't make it to the office during the week will have a chance to participate. The courthouse will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and only four voters will be allowed in the office at the same time.

To make sure people can remain socially distanced, voters will give the courthouse their name and phone number and then wait in their car until they're called.

“The absentee election is much larger than it’s ever been in Morgan County this election time and so just in an effort to assist individuals to have the opportunity to vote that may not be able to come Monday through Friday," said Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest.

Priest says being open on Saturday gives voters who aren't able to come to the courthouse Monday through Friday the opportunity to perform their civic duty.

“We hope it gives people that opportunity that they are able to exercise their right to vote," he said. "It’s one of the founding, you know, blocks of our democracy and republic.”

If you decide to vote absentee, the last day to get an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, but you have until Nov. 2 to send it in to be counted for the general election.

"We send out the ballots on Oct. 29," said Priest. "To get the ballot back, we have to have it back by Tuesday, noon, Nov. 3, but it has to be postmarked Monday, Nov. 2.”

If you do not get an absentee ballot by the 29th and want to vote in the general election, you will have to go to your polling location.

Priest wants to remind you the deadline to register to vote has passed, so you can only request the absentee ballot if you are already registered to vote.