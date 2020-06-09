Morgan County Courthouse offices reopen after employee coronavirus cases

Two Morgan County Courthouse employees are recovering from the coronavirus.

The two offices where those employees worked, the district attorney's office and the licensing office, will open again on Tuesday. They both closed early Monday.

Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long says all courthouse employees have been notified. He says the employees who tested positive worked in an isolated area so they won't be testing all employees.

On Monday, they closed early for cleaning.

"We're all grownups. We need to take care of ourselves. We need to make sure we have the mask on when we're in crowds," Long said. “We need to make sure we wash our hands, and it's kind of like anything else you do. You need to take care of yourself, but you need to watch out for other folks, too."

We learned about the first employee’s positive test at the 10 a.m. news conference on Monday. We're expecting another conference next Monday.

Both employees are isolating now.