Morgan County Commission declares state of emergency to deal with coronavirus

The Morgan County Commission has declared a state of emergency for the area to deal with coronavirus.

Currently, there are no cases confirmed in the county.

Chairman Ray Long announced the courthouse will be closed to the public from Tuesday until further notice.

All county parks will be closed to the public for practice and events. Satellite offices for tags and property tax, animal control and archives will also be closed. Employees will continue to work in the offices.

The commission is holding a special meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m., and the public is invited to attend. However, they will be escorted by security guards.

The state has extended March tag renewals through April 15.

The county’s senior citizen centers were closed on Monday until further notice. Staff will continue to deliver meals to homebound residents. People are allowed to go to the centers to pick up meals, but they can’t stay.

Garbage pickup will not be affected in the county.

If the public has questions about services, they can call the county over the phone.