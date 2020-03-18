Morgan County Commission approves state of emergency due to coronavirus

The Morgan County Commission has approved a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The states of emergency the president and governor declared to combat the coronavirus don't directly apply to counties and cities. The county’s state of emergency is a way to make changes quickly by cutting through the red tape that normally goes along with making decisions. The commission chair won't have to go through a vote to make necessary changes.

The commission also approved providing paid time off for employees affected by coronavirus. It is also waiving mail fees for tag renewals.

Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter