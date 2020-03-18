Clear
BREAKING NEWS 46 cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Alabama Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Commission declares state of emergency amid coronavirus outbreak Full Story

Morgan County Commission approves state of emergency due to coronavirus

The county’s state of emergency is a way to make changes quickly by cutting through the red tape that normally goes along with making decisions.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 9:19 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Morgan County Commission has approved a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The states of emergency the president and governor declared to combat the coronavirus don't directly apply to counties and cities. The county’s state of emergency is a way to make changes quickly by cutting through the red tape that normally goes along with making decisions. The commission chair won't have to go through a vote to make necessary changes.

The commission also approved providing paid time off for employees affected by coronavirus. It is also waiving mail fees for tag renewals.

Tap here to submit questions for experts to answer 6 p.m. Thursday during WAAY 31’s coronavirus special

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events