Morgan County CVS locations to start administering coronavirus vaccine

CVS Health announced they're adding 10 new locations for Alabamians to get their coronavirus vaccine.

Participating CVSs in Morgan County will allow you to make a vaccine appointment on Saturday. CVS Health has not announced what CVS locations will be administering the vaccine.

A spokesperson for CVS Health said, "Locations and supply are limited, want to prevent stores from being overwhelmed by those who may seek a vaccination without making an appointment."

The expansion allows for more residents in our area to get the vaccine. Judy Smith, with Alabama Public Health, said CVS's expansion gives everyone a reason to get vaccinated as soon as they're eligible.

"Let me say upfront, CVS and Walgreens have stepped up from the gieco, [they] played a major role in the vaccine response. As a matter of fact, they were apart of a federal program who gave vaccines to our nursing home residents," said Smith.

Smith thanked CVS and other pharmacies for their efforts to get Alabamians vaccinated.

"The more providers we have, the more availability there is," said Smith. "The faster and more efficiently we can get the vaccine out to this community."

CVS locations in Morgan County will start administering the coronavirus vaccine on Sunday. You must be eligible in Phase 1B and make your vaccine appointment online through CVS's website.