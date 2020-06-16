Clear

Morgan Country residents split on if they believe coronavirus safety protocols still beneficial

Morgan County has 664 cases of Coronavirus. That's the 4th most in North Alabama! Last week, the county reported the most Coronavirus hospitalizations of any in North Alabama.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Morgan County has 664 cases of coronavirus. That's the 4th most in North Alabama!

Last week, the county reported the most coronavirus hospitalizations of any county in North Alabama.

The Morgan County Commission Chairman says the rise is coming from 2 things - people not wearing masks and not social distancing.

WAAY 31 wanted to know if people in Morgan County believe that to be true, and what they're doing if anything to keep themselves and others safe.

"Have to at work, but that's the only time I'll wear a mask," Rachel Courtney, who lives in Decatur, said.

"It's very important that we keep wearing them," Johnnie Franklin, who lives in Decatur, said.

Courtney and Fanklin were just two of the people WAAY 31 spoke with Tuesday, said they feel it's still beneficial to take extra precautions when out, while others didn't

"Like they have wipes in there I wiped the little buggie down and the carts," Dadon Franklin, who lives in Decatur, said.

"If I get sick I get sick, can't stop the inevitable it's going to happen eventually," Courtney said.

Morgan County has had the sharpest rise in cases in North Alabama since re-opening. The county commission chairman said the case total rose 54% in the last 2 weeks alone. Now, local officials say it's up to people to take personal responsibility and keep themselves and others protected when going out in public.

Some people WAAY 31 spoke with agreed.

"I think they've just gotten too relaxed with everything and we just need to look at ourselves and I think we just need to look at ourselves and say I want to live, that's the biggest thing," Franklin said.

Franklin said she lost two family members to the coronavirus, and says many people won't continue to take the virus seriously unless they lose somebody close to them because of it.

"When it hit home that's when they'll realize what's going on," Franklin said.

Many businesses do have signs in the window saying they're encouraging people to wear a face mask inside the store, and some even have sanitation stations set up. But, many of those stores aren't making it a requirement in order to shop in the store.

