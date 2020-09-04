Morgan Co. Sheriff's Office is not enforcing masks

Doctors and health experts across North Alabama spent the past week pleading with people to be extra careful due to coronavirus this holiday weekend.

WAAY 31 asked the Morgan County Sheriff's Office if it was going to enforce mandatory masking guidelines, deputies said "no."

Morgan County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, Mike Swafford, said their main focus is making sure people don't get behind the wheel after drinking.

“We’re not out looking for people that violate, you know, the mask orders," said Swafford. "We have too much other things going on...this is kind of the last kind of celebration weekend for the summer and we know people want to have fun, but we’re out there to make sure those that overdo it, don’t cause more problems.”

That last hurrah is why so many doctors are concerned people won't remain socially distanced or keep their mask on. Linda Schank is confident if people don't follow the rules, deputies will.

“There is a law there, and I think they’ll enforce it," said Schank.

Swafford said that's not the plan. He said since mandatory masking went into effect in July, no deputy has written a single citation or made an arrest because of it. Swafford said it's because they chose to educate people on the state's safety guidelines.

“We feel the things that we’ve been doing, the message we continue to preach is working," said Swafford "So, as we go into this weekend, to avoid that spike, just continue to do what we’re doing.”

Swafford said they don't want there to be a spike in cases after the holiday weekend and will look into situations if people call about large crowds.