More than 9,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

Stay with WAAY 31 for the most up to date coronavirus information

Posted: May 7, 2020 5:48 PM
Updated: May 7, 2020 6:11 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced late Thursday that Alabama now has 9,046 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

This number is the total number of diagnosed cases in the state. It is not a reflection of how many people currently are sick from coronavirus. The state also does not regularly release the number of people who have recovered from the virus. The state updates the numbers periodically, so click here for the most recent tally.

There are 369 coronavirus deaths in Alabama: Three in Autauga County, five in Baldwin County, one in Barbour County, one in Bullock County, two in Butler County, three in Calhoun County, 21 in Chambers County, one in Chilton County, one in Clarke County, one in Clay County, one in Cleburne County, two in Colbert County, one in Coosa County, one in Covington County, three in Dallas County, two in DeKalb County, four in Elmore County, three in Escambia County, 10 in Etowah County, one in Franklin County, two in Greene County, two in Hale County, one in Henry County, four in Houston County, two in Jackson County, 57 in Jefferson County, two in Lauderdale County, 30 in Lee County, five in Lowndes County, two in Macon County, four in Madison County, three in Marengo County, seven in Marion County, eight in Marshall County, 78 in Mobile County, one in Monroe County, 13 in Montgomery County, two in Pickens County, six in Randolph County, 16 in Shelby County, one in St. Clair County, four in Sumter County, two in Talladega County, 40 in Tallapoosa County, four in Tuscaloosa County, two in Washington County and four in Wilcox County.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases by county:

Autauga County: 61

Baldwin County: 205

Barbour County: 51

Bibb County: 44

Blount County: 44

Bullock County: 18

Butler County: 155

Calhoun County: 120

Chambers County: 308

Cherokee County: 18

Chilton County: 63

Choctaw County: 56

Clarke County: 50

Clay County: 25

Cleburne County: 13

Coffee County: 141

Colbert County: 51

Conecuh County: 12

Coosa County: 31

Covington County: 48

Crenshaw County: 31

Cullman County: 61

Dale County: 36

Dallas County: 83

DeKalb County: 124

Elmore County: 127

Escambia County: 33

Etowah County: 161

Fayette County: 7

Franklin County: 184

Geneva County: 11

Greene County: 67

Hale County: 62

Henry County: 27

Houston County: 100

Jackson County: 56

Jefferson County: 1,065

Lamar County: 13

Lauderdale County: 79

Lawrence County: 19

Lee County: 417

Limestone County: 54

Lowndes County: 85

Macon County: 43

Madison County: 241

Marengo County: 73

Marion County: 93

Marshall County: 487

Mobile County: 1,355

Monroe County: 15

Montgomery County: 515

Morgan County: 84

Perry County: 18

Pickens County: 59

Pike County: 85

Randolph County: 96

Russell County: 69

Shelby County: 348

St. Clair County: 78

Sumter County: 92

Talladega County: 70

Tallapoosa County: 314

Tuscaloosa County: 259

Walker County: 103

Washington County: 43

Wilcox County: 73

Winston County: 17

Total: 9,046

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 9046

Reported Deaths: 369
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile131176
Jefferson104853
Montgomery47712
Marshall4708
Lee41029
Shelby33916
Chambers30622
Tallapoosa30423
Tuscaloosa2484
Madison2384
Baldwin1965
Franklin1641
Etowah15810
Coffee1380
Butler1302
Elmore1213
Calhoun1143
DeKalb1092
Walker1010
Houston994
Marion927
Randolph915
Sumter874
Pike840
Lowndes825
Morgan810
St. Clair771
Dallas763
Wilcox734
Lauderdale712
Marengo683
Talladega672
Russell660
Greene642
Chilton611
Hale602
Cullman590
Autauga583
Pickens582
Choctaw540
Jackson532
Limestone490
Barbour471
Covington461
Clarke451
Colbert442
Bibb430
Washington422
Macon422
Blount420
Dale340
Coosa311
Escambia303
Crenshaw280
Henry271
Clay251
Cherokee180
Bullock181
Winston170
Lawrence170
Perry160
Monroe151
Cleburne131
Lamar130
Geneva110
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 13938

Reported Deaths: 239
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson312831
Shelby301064
Trousdale13552
Sumner67138
Rutherford65514
Bledsoe6010
Williamson43610
Out of TN3445
Wilson2877
Knox2525
Bedford2123
Hamilton19613
Robertson1860
Putnam1625
Tipton1552
Montgomery1532
Madison1441
McMinn1073
Cumberland851
Dickson840
Unassigned761
Fayette731
Blount693
Bradley611
Sevier602
Lake590
Washington590
Cheatham580
Macon543
Sullivan521
Maury510
Gibson501
Hickman470
Coffee450
Greene432
Loudon390
Dyer380
Franklin361
Hawkins312
Anderson291
Marion291
Grundy281
Haywood261
Monroe261
Jefferson260
Lauderdale250
DeKalb250
Weakley240
Marshall231
Smith231
Hardeman220
Hamblen192
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Campbell161
Cocke160
Carter161
Lincoln160
Obion151
White150
Perry130
Henry130
Polk120
Cannon120
Meigs110
Humphreys111
McNairy110
Scott110
Henderson100
Overton100
Chester100
Warren100
Giles90
Jackson70
Stewart70
Hardin70
Sequatchie70
Crockett70
Roane70
Johnson70
Benton71
Rhea60
Claiborne60
Clay60
Grainger60
Houston60
Morgan60
Fentress50
Wayne40
Decatur40
Union30
Moore30
Van Buren20
Unicoi20
Lewis20
Hancock00

 

 

