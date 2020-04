More than 5,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama

More than 5,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Alabama.

As of 2 p.m. on April 20, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports 5,008 cases in the state. At the same time, there are 168 reported deaths and 113 confirmed deaths from coronavirus.

