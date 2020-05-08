More than 500 coronavirus cases confirmed in Marshall County

There are 501 coronavirus cases confirmed in Marshall County, as of 12:25 p.m. Friday.
At the same time, eight coronavirus deaths are confirmed there.
In total, at 12:25 p.m. Friday, 9,188 coronavirus cases and 374 coronavirus deaths are confirmed in Alabama.
You can find the latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health here.
You can find more of WAAY 31’s coverage of the pandemic here.
