More than 3,400 nursing homes, including 9 in Alabama, fined more than $15 million amid pandemic

Thousands of nursing homes across the United States were issued more than $15 million in civil fines after the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, a part of the Department of Health and Human Services, said they were "in noncompliance with infection control requirements and the failure to report coronavirus disease (COVID-19) data."

Nine of those nursing homes are in Alabama, but none are in north Alabama.

Alabama nursing homes fined by CMS: Lapse in reporting data Andalusia Manor - $1,000 Choctow Health and Rehab - $1,000 Green County Nursing Home - $4,500 Kensington Health and Rehabiliation - $2,500 Knollwood Healthcare - $1,000 LaFayette Extended Care - $2,500 Longleaf Health and Rehab, LLC - $2,500 Montgomery Health and Rehab, LLC - $2,500

Nursing homes in legal jeopardy Roanoke Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center - $21,393



After surveying more than 15,276 nursing homes since March 4, 2020, CMS found more than 180 cases of immediate jeopardy for infection control "which is triple the rate of such deficiencies found in 2019."

According to CMS, "immediate jeopardy represents a situation in which a nursing home's noncompliance with CMS requirements of participation has caused or is likely to cause serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment, or death to a resident."

Nursing homes in 22 states received immediate jeopardy fines, including Roanoke Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Roanoke, Alabama. That facility was fined $21,393.

CMS also issued more than 3,300 citations for "failing to report required COVID-19-related data to the CDC."

Fines under this type of violation start at $1,000. In a statement to WAAY 31, CMS officials said, "Each subsequent violation increases the [civil fine] imposed by $500."