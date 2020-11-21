More than 1,000 in Huntsville receive food after free grocery giveaway

More than 1,000 people received free groceries Saturday morning.

Throughout this pandemic, more and more families have been taking advantage of food drives.

WAAY-31 spoke with the organizations who made it all happen and with a message for future opportunities.

The amount of people in North Alabama who need help with food assistance has increased since the coronavirus pandemic started months ago.

Now, different organizations have stepped up to help people in the community fill up their pantries and fridges.

"We have enough food for about 450 families but we know there are so many more families in this community who just need help especially during this season and during the pandemic," said Jason Parks.

Jason Parks is the Senior Pastor of Refuge Church.

Parks, along with several other partners, decided to come to the Huntsville location of Calhoun Community College and give away groceries and turkeys for free.

He said they noticed a need for simple things like non-perishable food for families since the start of the pandemic and with the food banks strained...they wanted to do something to help.

"We're here to help and hopefully other people will get behind this and we can do it again and again and again," said Mark Branon.

The giveaway started at 9 Saturday morning, but there were cars lined up since 6:30.

They eventually had to cap the line after reaching capacity.

All the volunteers wore masks and families stayed in their car, allowing it to be a socially distanced way to give back.

"Thankfully because of community partners, we've raised enough money to give away this much food every month for the next year because people are in need and people are hurting," said Parks.