More than 1,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in Marshall County

More than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Marshall County.

As of 11:20 a.m. on Friday, June 19, there are 1,031 cases there and nine coronavirus deaths. In total, 7,693 people have been tested for the virus there.

At the same time, the Alabama Department of Public Health confirms 28,583 total cases and 812 total deaths in the state.

Other counties with more than 500 cases in North Alabama are Franklin County with 769, Madison County with 649 and Morgan County with 710.

See a full breakdown of cases and deaths by county here.