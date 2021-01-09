More than 1 million people have called the Alabama COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline

As of Saturday morning, Alabama's COVID-19 vaccine hotline has received more than one million calls. While many people have tried calling, not many have been having luck getting through to an operator.

Colleen Harris and Debbie Rafferty have called the COVID-19 vaccine hotline more than 100 times to hopefully make an appointment for Rafferty's mom to get the covid vaccine. Each time they've called, the line has been busy.

“A lot of people don’t have people, don’t have friends and others that will persist and try to get through, because that’s what this is going to be. Persistence in going after it," said Harris.

Harris is the caregiver for Rafferty's mother, Shirley Downey.

Both women say the lack of socialization has been hard for Downey. So, they're eager to help her schedule an appointment to get the covid vaccine.

“She’s wanting to get it done very badly, she’s tired of staying at home, she’s been at home since March, and she’s done," said Rafferty.

“The waiting is very hard on older people," said Harris.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has listed where the vaccine is being distributed.

At some locations, you're able to schedule a vaccination appointment online.

Rafferty and Harris eventually took this route because they weren't having luck with the hotline.

“I mean, 5333 just doesn’t catch it. I mean, there needs to be several numbers, options for people and we don’t have it," said Harris.

The Alabama COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Hotline number is: 855-566-533