Some people in North Alabama still not seeing unemployment benefits, hoping to get financial aid soon

Unemployment numbers are rising, meaning more people and families across the country and in North Alabama are struggling.

WAAY 31 spoke with three barbers who work at Bullfeathers Barber Shop.

The three haven't been able to work since March.

They've been trying to get unemployment since that time.

"I mean it's extremely tight and with my income we were planning on, we were in the process of buying a house and that has been put on hold," said Hayley Bynum, barber at Bullfeathers Barber Shop.

All of the women say they had issues with filing for unemployment with the Alabama Department of Labor, because they are independent contractors.

They're usually not eligible for benefits, but qualify under the CARES act.

But the first step in applying is checking with your state department of labor.

"They said they're supposed to be sending me something in the mail, but I have checked every day and I haven't received anything in the mail. I checked right before i got on here and sure enough, nothing," said Jana Cobbs, Barber at Bullfeathers Barber Shop.

The women have a message for people going through this difficult time, knowing things will get back to normal.

"There's a ton of help out there. Just ask," said Nancy Covington, owner and barber at Bullfeathers Barber Shop.

"You are not alone in this. There are plenty of people going through this, we are trying to get through this together," said Cobbs.

All three women say they can't wait till when this closed sign is turned over to open and they can start to work again, keeping in mind the safety of their clients.