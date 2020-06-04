State: More testing causes delays in reporting Alabama coronavirus data

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the increased amount of people being tested for coronavirus is causing delays in reporting numbers on its dashboard.

The department provided this statement Thursday morning:

“Due to the large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories (state public health labs, commercial labs, hospital labs, etc.) and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays. Please be patient as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health, and its vendor work to address these growing pains.”