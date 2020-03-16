Clear
BREAKING NEWS Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Alabama, bringing state total to 28 Full Story

More than 20 coronavirus tests pending for patients in Huntsville Hospital system

Health officials say there are more than 20 coronavirus tests pending for patients in the Huntsville Hospital system.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 12:42 PM
Updated: Mar 16, 2020 1:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Health officials say there are more than 20 coronavirus tests pending for patients in the Huntsville Hospital system.

This was announced at a joint news conference Monday afternoon between Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. Both mayors are asking their city councils to declare states of emergency.

Officials expect local testing sites to be set up later in the week. They hope to set up a flu respiratory clinic at 120 Governors Drive by the end of the week.

You can find more coronavirus coverage here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events