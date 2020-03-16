More than 20 coronavirus tests pending for patients in Huntsville Hospital system

Health officials say there are more than 20 coronavirus tests pending for patients in the Huntsville Hospital system.

This was announced at a joint news conference Monday afternoon between Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. Both mayors are asking their city councils to declare states of emergency.

Officials expect local testing sites to be set up later in the week. They hope to set up a flu respiratory clinic at 120 Governors Drive by the end of the week.

