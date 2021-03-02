More elective surgeries done at Decatur-Morgan Hospital as coronavirus hospitalizations decline

Coronavirus hospitalizations across Alabama are at an eight-month low.

Less patients means more elective surgeries can now be done.

There are only 14 coronavirus inpatients at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. Less patients means there's more room at the hospital for people to get elective surgeries.

"We're beginning to get back to normal. We are able to begin to fill those backlogs and fill those needs," said Dendy.

Cheri Dendy is the Service Line Director for Periopertative Services at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. She says the hospital has been keeping up with backlogs for elective surgeries.

Surgeries such as total joint replacement and cosmetic surgeries.

"We've worked with our surgeons and their offices to ensure that we're able to go back and talk to those patients and get them reset for surgeries again," said Dendy.

Chief of Surgery Matthew Figh says he doesn't think postponing elective surgeries has been an issue.

"I think everybody in the community understands what we're dealing with as far as the pandemic's concerned. I think most people have been willing to postpone their normal elective surgeries," said Figh.

With coronavirus inpatients at their lowest since early summer more non-coronavirus patients can be seen.

"As a hospital, we continue to increase our volume and doing elective surgeries," said Figh.

Elective surgeries will continue to be done while coronavirus cases remain low.

"Obviously in our business, we have to set priorities and triage patients accordingly, so we've got to keep that good balance," said Dendy.

People being able to get those elective surgeries depends on the community. That's because cases have to remain low for elective surgeries to happen.