More coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Colbert, Jackson and Madison counties

On Friday, public health officials confirmed additional deaths in North Alabama.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 7:58 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

On Friday, public health officials confirmed additional coronavirus-related deaths in North Alabama.

Colbert County has its first confirmed death related to coronavirus. Jackson County has its second and Madison County has its third. 

There are 58 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in Alabama, one in Autauga County, eight in Chambers County, one in Colbert County, five in Etowah County, two in Jackson County, eight in Jefferson County, one in Lauderdale County, five in Lee County, one in Macon County, three in Madison County, one in Marengo County, two in Marion County, one in Marshall County, nine in Mobile County, one in Montgomery County, one in Randolph County, five in Shelby County, two in Tallapoosa County and one in Washington County.

As of 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 10, the Alabama Department of Public Health says 2,881 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Find a breakdown of the cases by county here.

TAP HERE for more information on the coronavirus

