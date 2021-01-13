More coronavirus cases confirmed among inmates, staff at Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) on Wednesday confirmed that more inmates and staff members tested positive for coronavirus at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.

It says four staff members tested positive for the virus as of Jan. 11.

In total, 312 coronavirus cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff members remain active.

One inmate tested positive for coronavirus at Limestone Correctional Facility as of Jan. 11.

The state says 118 cases remain active among its inmate population.

You can find the Alabama Department of Corrections’ coronavirus dashboard here.