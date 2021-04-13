More Madison County residents get vaccinated at mobile clinic

More people in Madison County are doing their part to stop the spread of coronavirus by getting a vaccine.

On Tuesday, a mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic took place at the Robert "Bob" Harrison Senior Wellness and Advocacy Center on Pulaski Pike.

It's hosted by Huntsville Hospital and District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards. Two hundred people signed up to get their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Commissioner Edwards says it's all about educating the community to make their own decisions.

"Asking people to look at the science, educate themselves. It's a personal opinion, but if they want that vaccine, it is available and it is our step, you know, the light at the end of the tunnel," said Violet Edwards, Madison County District 6 Commissioner.