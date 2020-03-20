Moores Mill Fire Department running low on supplies due to calls of illness, coronavirus

The spread of coronavirus is hitting the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department hard.

None of them have tested positive for the virus, but an increase in medical calls is quickly depleting supplies that aren't easy to replace.

As of late Friday, they said they will run out in 11 days and have to stop responding to some calls for help.

The Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department called an emergency meeting on Friday where they considered reducing the calls they respond to now in order to preserve supplies for later. Firefighters voted to keep responding to all the calls to serve the community.

During Friday's vote, some firefighters voiced their opinions, saying they think they should save the resources for medical calls in the district only.

Others say they signed up to respond to all calls including medical calls outside of the district and they don't plan on stopping. Right now the fire department says it has seen an increase in calls of people being sick.

"We are running extremely low on N-95 masks and at the current rate that we are using them, we should be out of them in approximately 11 days," Zachary Trulson with the fire department said. "Once that happens, then we are going to have to stop responding to any flu-like symptoms patients or any patient that might have been exposed to the coronavirus."

The fire department is asking people to donate any extra health supplies they might have. You can contact them by calling 1-808-781-2803 or visit the fire department located at 7416 Moores Mill Road.

