Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue better prepared if coronavirus cases rise

A local fire department has a plan in place if COVID-19 related emergency calls begin to climb.

When the pandemic was at its peak last year, Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue was running out of PPE supplies needed for emergency medical calls.

Now, the volunteer fire department is making sure it doesn’t run into that problem again.

Zachary Trulson, president of Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Rescue, said they’re fully stocked with gloves and N-95 masks. He said those are two supplies the fire department needed last year.

“We have more equipment than we normally would have on hand for infectious diseases,” said Trulson. “We’re still in the process of acquiring more equipment to continue and make sure we don’t run into the same situation again this year.”

Emergency medical equipment can be costly and put a burden on the budget of a volunteer fire department. Trulson said last year the department spent nearly $25,000 on emergency medical equipment.

Usually, the fire department spends just less than $10,000.

But, the hefty cost now leaves them in a good place. If the surge continues, Trulson said they’re in a better position for responding.

Right now, the fire department has only responded to one known coronavirus positive emergency call. But with an uptick in cases and hospitalizations, Trulson said more calls may come.

Trulson said another positive in comparison to last year is that 90% of its volunteers are vaccinated, making responding to calls safer.