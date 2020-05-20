Montgomery critical care patients being diverted to Birmingham due to shortage of ICU beds

Critical care patients in Montgomery are being diverted to Birmingham due to a shortage of ICU beds, according to Birmingham’s ABC affiliated station, 33/40.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said the city has seen the number of coronavirus patients continue to increase and their hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed, 33/40 reports. The station says Reed didn’t mention which Birmingham hospitals the patients are going to.

As of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Montgomery County has 956 confirmed coronavirus cases.

See the full story from 33/40 here. To see the latest coronavirus numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health, click here.