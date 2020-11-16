Monday kicked off 16th annual 'Be a Santa to a Senior' in Huntsville

Monday kicked off the annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program with Home Instead Senior Care.

You can to go any of these locations to choose which senior in need you would like to spread some holiday cheer to:

Kroger (Lily Flagg, Winchester, Wall Triana)

Burke's Outlet

The Wine Cellar

Stem & Stein

Honest Coffee

The Cottage Collective

Envy Boutique

Orange Theory Huntsville

At the locations, you will see a Christmas tree with ornaments that will have the seniors' ages and what three things they're each hoping to receive this holiday season.

Brandi Edmonds, chairperson of Be a Santa to a Senior, said this year, seniors are in more need of this program because the coronavirus pandemic will cause many seniors to be separated from loved ones during the holidays.

"It's really the visit to deliver the gift that I think means the most to the senior, and in the past, that’s always been important, but this year, they’re more isolated than ever," said Edmonds. "Especially the seniors that are in facilities that aren’t allowing visitors for their safety, they need the visit and they need the extra attention this year more than ever.”

Gifts will be collected through Dec. 5.

In 2004, Be a Santa to a Senior started in Huntsville and is now nationwide.