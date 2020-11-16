Moderna says vaccine is highly effective

Moderna released promising news on its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said its vaccine is 94.5% effective. According to the Associated Press, Moderna said of 95 infections so far in its 30,000-person study, all but five were in people who got dummy shots.

In a release Monday morning, the company also said the vaccine has a longer shelf life than originally thought. It can be stored for 30 days at a standard refrigerator temperature - up from the original estimate of just 7 days.

The company hopes that will simplify the shipping and distribution process. For long-term storage - the vaccine can be stored at a freezer temperature for 6 months.

The company also says there's no special handling required at vaccination sites - meaning it can be administered in a variety of settings like doctor's offices or even pharmacies.

Monday's announcement comes a week after a competitor, Pfizer, revealed its own vaccine to be similarly effective.

The announcements come as the virus surges in the U.S. and around the world.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks. Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed.