Moderna applies for full FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine

Another pharmaceutical company filed for full FDA approval of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna announced Tuesday that they've filed for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their COVID-19 vaccine. This comes around five months after their vaccine got emergency use authorization.

"Well it's really just a continued process and again a continued re-review of information and data," said Dr. Karen Landers.

Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says getting a vaccine fully approved is an ongoing process.

"We have to remember that that process will still take some time. Will still take months to really be granted so, I do not expect it to have any effect on our overall vaccination rates in the state of Alabama," said Landers.

One man at the Madison County Health Department was happy to be getting his vaccine though.

"I've had no side effects with it. I mean my arms a little sore," said Nolan Harper.

Harper said more people need to be getting the vaccine.

"Because I've had it. I spent 11 days in the hospital with COVID and it's not a fun thing to have I'll tell ya," said Harper.

Now according to ADPH 38% of people in Madison County have received one dose of the vaccine , but Landers said she's worried we will not reach the vaccination levels we need to.

And cases might have hit a lull for now, but Landers said we need to watch our case numbers following Memorial Day.

"It's a test to see how our community transmission is in persons who have not been fully vaccinated. We know that again we have a large number of people that haven't been fully vaccinated," said Landers.

Dr. Landers said she does believe the Moderna vaccine will receive full approval from the FDA.