Mobile County Health Department says 66-year-old man died from coronavirus

The Mobile County Health Department reports a patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died.
Mobile County officials say the patient was a 66-year-old man who had recently traveled out of state. The say he had a history of underlined medical conditions.
