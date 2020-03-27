Clear
Mobile County Health Department says 66-year-old man died from coronavirus

The Mobile County Health Department reports a patient who tested positive for coronavirus has died.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 10:56 AM
Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:37 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Mobile County officials say the patient was a 66-year-old man who had recently traveled out of state. The say he had a history of underlined medical conditions.

