Mississippi to lift state-issued mask mandates Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor says he is replacing the state’s current executive orders with "recommendations" to combat the coronavirus.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules. Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!

— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 2, 2021