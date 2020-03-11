Mississippi reports its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health Wednesday night reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus.
According to the state, it's a man from Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida.
At the moment, he is isolating himself at home while the state awaits confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs will speak more about the coronavirus in a news conference Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jackson.
