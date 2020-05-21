Millions of Americans still waiting on unemployment benefits from March

As millions of Americans wait to receive their unemployment benefits, WAAY-31spoke to some people who say they've been waiting since March.

Several people told us they are now looking to find a job in almost anything to make some sort of money and one person told us it's been several weeks since she's made any type of income.

"This whole time I've been out of work I haven't had any money like any checks from them at all and there's absolutely no way for me to fix it," said Hope Lanier.

Lanier is just one of the Alabamians who's been in constant contact with the State Department of Labor to find out when she'll receive unemployment benefits.

She filed in March and hasn't gotten notice in the mail, by phone, or email.

"You get online and check your claim and it says they'll notify you if they need any additional information. Well, I haven't been notified and as much as you call, you can't get through to talk to anybody," said Kylee Holmes.

Holmes said she's going through the same thing.

Both women said they've found themselves calling nearly 25 times a day to get ahold of someone and Holmes told us she was able to return to work, but is now dealing with reduced hours.

"It's been really frustrating and I honestly feel for everybody who's having the same issue going on right now," she said.

Both women say they're thankful for family to have support, but say they need help with finding income to keep a stable lifestyle.

"If somebody offered me a job right now, I'd definitely take it," said Holmes.

The U.S. Department of Labor says nearly 40,000,000 people across the country have filed for unemployment.