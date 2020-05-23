MidCity hosts drive-in for Memorial Day weekend

With folks looking for safe ways to get a break from the indoors, nearly 300 people made their way to MidcCity in Huntsville for a social distance style of entertainment.

The shopping district hosted a free, drive-in movie for people to kick off the long holiday weekend.

WAAY-31 spoke with movie goers who said Saturday night was a breath of fresh air.

A lot of people told us just being out, even if it was in the car with the windows rolled down, felt good.

They told us they're happy different businesses are thinking of creative ways for people to have fun.

"It's really nice especially being stuck at home lately a lot and this is actual a date I've wanted to go on with for a while," said Alena Britt.

Saturday was a long-awaited date night for Alena Britt...

She says a drive-in screening of "Wonder Woman" was the perfect event to come to this weekend.

MidCity wanted to do something geared towards all age groups and wanted something you could enjoy while keeping socially distant.

MidCity employees know summer events are something people have been waiting months to enjoy.

"We wanted to bring that back immediately in the most safe, and family friendly way possible, so here we are and it's already becoming a success," said Lindsey Patillo-Keane.

There were nearly 300 people in attendance.

MidCity says just about everyone stayed in their cars and those who sat outside kept a safe distance away from other groups.

They announced the event on Monday, and by Saturday evening they reached capacity.

But not without the help of the community.

"It's totally about partnerships. It really is critical that we all team up on stuff like this and that's what we've done here tonight," said Patillo-Keane.

Several people told us they're happy they could get out the house, and say as the state slowly opens back up, they can't wait to see what other events are happening for Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer.

"Go out on a cute date, not be stuck at home, have a nice little change from Netflix," said Britt.

MidCity says they're already planning more movie dates for you and they say to check their Facebook for more details soon to come.