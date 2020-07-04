MidCity employees take precautions at Fourth of July celebration

Hundreds of people are gathering together at Mid-City to celebrate the Fourth of July, but event organizers are taking precautions to keep people safe.

At MidCity, organizers have signs up reminding people to wear their masks and social distance, but organizers they if that can't happen, they may have to turn people away.

"I personally wear a mask because I have cancer and I can't really risk getting it because my immune system is compromised," said Huntsville resident, Rudy Kirchner.

Rudy Kirchner says while he wants to celebrate the Fourth of July, he wants to be safe about it.

"I don't want to give anybody something I have and I would prefer not to have anything that anyone else has," said Kirchner.

He says he hopes people take precautions at the event.

"Less masks would make me want to leave," said Kirchner.

Kirchner isn't the only one who is trying to stay safe.

"I wish more people would wear masks, but other than that, I like that the all the employees are wearing masks," said Huntsville resident, Jessica Wells.

Jessica Wells says she plans to keep an eye on the crowd.

"Well it's not too crowded so, so far people are trying to stay apart from one another," said Wells.

Organizers say they have security in place to make sure people social distance--and employees are wearing masks and wiping down tables. They say if too many people show up, they will decide if they need to turn people away.

"If we do feel like things are getting a little intense, where people are getting uncomfortable, we will certainly make that call," said organizer, Jamie Munoz.

Wells says celebrating during a pandemic is not something she ever imagined, but she's making the best of it.

"Awkward, scary, upsetting, but at the same time, I think it's uplifting that we all want to be able to come together," said Wells.

Organizers say they will be monitoring the crowd for the rest of the evening.

A drive in movie will take place at 8:15 p.m. and fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m.