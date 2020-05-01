Clear

Mental health professionals share ways to help with suicide prevention during coronavirus crisis

WAAY-31 spoke with National Alliance of Mental Health Illness about ways to help with suicide prevention.

Posted: May 1, 2020 10:25 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

Isolation, unemployment and concerns about your own health...it's enough to take a toll on anyone's mental health.

According to the Medical Journal 'Jama Psychiatry', doctors and researchers now fear a spike in the number of suicides as the pandemic continues.

Huntsville Hospital

WAAY-31 spoke with a non-profit organization in North Alabama that's helping people deal with managing the "new normal".

The National Alliance on Mental Health Illness told us their group has actually seen a decline in calls to its crisis hotline...but wants you to know there are simple ways to stay healthy.

They say on sunny days, like Friday, consider going outside or just taking a walk.

"You know invite beauty into your life and make sure you get outside and so make sure you're connecting. Sometimes, it may involve making a phone call to someone you havent talked to in awhile," said Elizabeth Springfield.

Elizabeth Springfield is the president of NAMI.

She told us during this coronavirus outbreak she's worried for people who have dealt with mental health issues before...and those who have never had to deal with certain stress factors before.

Things like loss of job, isolation and staying inside more can trigger feelings to anyone.

But she wants you to know, there's always help available.

"Our message today about mental health is a message of hope. With medication and with other forms of proactive treatment, even pretty severe mental health conditions can be pretty well managed," she said.

Springfield told us it's important to keep an eye on those around you.

She said part of taking care of yourself and loved ones is asking tough questions that can allow counselors to further assess whats going on and help everyone get the help that's needed.

"Are you feeling suicidal, and if you are feeling that way, do you have a plan to act on that, you know what access do they have to means of suicide," she said.

You can check NAMI's Facebook page for ways to help you deal with any newly found stress and know...you have someone there with you.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7294

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile105855
Jefferson88646
Lee39429
Montgomery3376
Shelby32012
Marshall3176
Chambers29521
Tallapoosa28518
Madison2274
Tuscaloosa2081
Baldwin1743
Etowah1399
Coffee1110
Walker960
Calhoun943
Houston904
Elmore862
DeKalb772
Marion756
St. Clair720
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox662
Lowndes651
Sumter642
Randolph624
Talladega612
Franklin580
Russell570
Greene551
Cullman550
Chilton531
Butler531
Marengo493
Jackson492
Pickens481
Hale472
Autauga444
Limestone440
Choctaw430
Bibb420
Dallas413
Barbour391
Lauderdale382
Blount370
Macon372
Covington361
Washington341
Clarke321
Coosa311
Colbert292
Escambia281
Dale270
Henry241
Clay211
Crenshaw190
Cherokee150
Winston150
Monroe131
Bullock130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Lamar110
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10735

Reported Deaths: 199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson261228
Shelby250747
Sumner62337
Bledsoe5940
Rutherford47411
Williamson4119
Out of TN2541
Wilson2534
Knox2285
Bedford1732
Hamilton15613
Robertson1480
Montgomery1462
Madison1351
Trousdale1231
Putnam1215
Tipton980
McMinn921
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount563
Fayette561
Lake550
Washington540
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Bradley491
Cheatham460
Hickman440
Greene442
Gibson431
Maury420
Macon403
Coffee360
Franklin361
Dyer340
Loudon330
Unassigned330
Hawkins302
Marion291
Grundy281
Anderson281
Weakley230
Marshall221
Smith211
Lauderdale210
Monroe201
Haywood201
Jefferson190
Hamblen182
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Cocke160
DeKalb150
Campbell151
Hardeman140
Henry130
Obion131
Lincoln130
Cannon120
Carter121
McNairy110
Scott110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Perry90
Giles80
Overton80
Polk80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Warren70
Henderson70
Roane70
Jackson70
White70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Benton61
Rhea50
Grainger50
Houston50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Clay50
Sequatchie50
Decatur40
Wayne40
Fentress40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events