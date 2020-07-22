Members of Huntsville High School football program quarantine after positive coronavirus case

Members of the Huntsville High School football program quarantined after a positive coronavirus case.

A spokesperson, Craig Williams, confirmed administrators were notified on July 7 that someone associated with the football program tested positive and they asked everyone to quarantine for 14 days.

Williams said he believes that quarantine period is now over. He wouldn’t say if the person who tested positive is a student athlete or staff member.

It’s unclear as of Wednesday if Huntsville High School football practices have resumed.