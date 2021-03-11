Med Plus in Florence taking appointments for limited supply of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine

Med Plus Clinic in Florence announced Thursday that it is now accepting appointments for people to receive a dose from its limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

This vaccine requires only one dose.

Only those currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Alabama can get an appointment.

To make an appointment, call 256-767-2702 and press option 1. The clinic is located at 2908 Mall Road in Florence.

The clinic asks that callers please be patient.

See more information below and get updates on the clinic’s Facebook page HERE