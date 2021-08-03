Clear
McDonald’s requiring customers, workers to wear masks inside North Alabama restaurants

This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

McDonald’s announced it’s now requiring customers and employees to wear masks inside all restaurants located in areas with High or Substantial transmission of coronavirus.

This is based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and its classifications of overall community transmission level for each county in the United States.

The decision by McDonald’s includes every county in North Alabama as all of them are classified as High by the CDC.

In fact, the McDonald’s rule impacts all of Alabama except for Bullock County. Bullock County is the only county in Alabama ranked at Moderate risk.

McDonald’s continues to require masks for all who are unvaccinated, no matter the county ranking by the CDC.

See how each Alabama county is classified HERE

