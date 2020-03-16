McDonald’s ends dine-in eating, closes play areas to help in coronavirus fight

McDonald's announced Monday that it is making changes at restaurants to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

In part, dine-in eating will be eliminated the all PlayPlaces will be closed.

Drive-thru, take-out and delivery remain open.

Here's the company's full release with additional details:

Ensuring the health and safety of our people and our communities is our highest priority as the United States quickly mobilizes to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our decisions are guided by expert local and national health authority guidance. Additionally, we are complying with all local and state restaurant restrictions, where applicable.

During this time, it’s important that we are available for all guests who rely on McDonald’s. To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.

This decision allows for customers without access to a Drive-Thru and those unable to use McDelivery to continue to have access to McDonald’s.

Additionally, we have made the decision to close all PlayPlaces at U.S. locations, also effective today.

Our independent franchisees continue to focus on the needs of their local communities and make safe and caring decisions. Franchisees are strongly encouraged to adopt similar operations procedures while keeping the needs of their people and communities at the center of their decisions. This guidance is supported by franchisee leadership and is expected to be adopted by the majority of franchisees.

We are committed to supporting our people through these extraordinary times and anticipate most crew members with scheduled shifts will be redeployed to support serving customers in the Drive-Thru, carry-out and McDelivery.

“It is remarkable how franchisees, suppliers, agencies and company employees have come together in recent days. During these uncertain times that impact all of us in personal ways, our ability to support each other, our people and our communities will ensure we emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald’s USA.

“Franchisee leadership completely supports the decision to adhere to social distancing guidelines and ensure that large groups of customers are not gathered together inside our restaurants. We are committed to our role in supporting the communities in which we do business and protecting the public’s health by shifting our operations to Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.” – Mark Salebra, National Franchisee Leadership Alliance Chair.

If customers have questions about the status of their local McDonald’s, they are encouraged to contact their local restaurant.

We believe this temporary change is the right decision for our consumers, our communities, and our business and will continue to evaluate our operations as the situation evolves.