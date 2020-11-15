McBride Elementary School 4th graders transition to remote learning

Fourth grade students at McBride Elementary School will be learning from home for this week.

That announcement came Sunday evening from Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent Chad Holden.

He pointed to a "slight increase in COVID-19 cases among 4th grade students and staff."

Holden said there are no concerns related to COVID-19 for third and fifth grade students and staff.

The full statement is below:

Good evening, McBride parents. This is Chad Holden, superintendent of the Muscle Shoals City Schools, with an informational message for parents of 4th grade students. On Friday, we began monitoring a slight increase in COVID-19 cases among 4th grade students and staff. Those numbers have risen a bit over the weekend, and created a staff shortage at McBride. We have made the decision to transition the 4th grade to remote learning for the upcoming week. We realize receiving this message tonight may put some of you in a difficult position regarding childcare for Monday (11/16), so we will allow 4th graders to attend school tomorrow if necessary but encourage students to remain at home if at all possible. On Tuesday, we will need for all 4th graders to remain at home and learn remotely for the remainder of the week. At this time, this decision only relates to the 4th grade, which is housed in a separate wing from 3rd and 5th grade.

At this time, we do not have concerns related to COVID for 3rd and 5th grade, and those students should plan to attend school in-person this week as normal. Parents of 4th graders will need to pick-up a Chromebook at McBride between the hours of 9:00 and 12:00 on Monday. If your 4th grader attends school Monday, they will receive their Chromebook at school to take home for the remainder of the week. Fourth grade students should be up and ready for remote learning each day this week - please check your email for messages and directions from your child's teachers.

Once again, we have made the decision tonight to transition 4th grade to remote learning for the upcoming week due to an increase in COVID cases and a staff shortage at McBride. This decision does not impact 3rd or 5th grade, as they are housed in separate hallways and rarely do they interact. Fourth graders may attend school on Monday if childcare cannot be arranged. We apologize for this late notice, as we have monitored the situation closely throughout the weekend. If you have questions, please contact the McBride administration on Monday morning. Thank you, and have a good night.