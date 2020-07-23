Mazda Toyota confirms workers tested positive for coronavirus, contracted virus offsite

A spokesperson for the Mazda Toyota plant in North Alabama confirmed on Wednesday that there have been positive coronavirus cases among workers.

According to Toni Eberhart, in each case, the plant’s medical management team completed contact tracing and confirmed the workers contracted the virus from offsite.

Mazda Toyota says it’s taken actions following Alabama Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines to minimize risk to others, including directing people who tested positive to quarantine for 14 days.