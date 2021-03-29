Mass coronavirus vaccination clinic opening in Russellville

A new coronavirus vaccination clinic is open in Russellville.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) provided Red Bay Hospital and Russellville Hospital with vaccines for the clinic at Cavalry Baptist Church at 16241 U.S. Highway 43. Vaccinations are happening Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1, between 7:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

It's not a drive-thru clinic. You have to walk in and produce an ID card to prove who you are.

Vaccines are offered by appointment only. This clinic is only for those who are currently eligible under Alabama’s vaccine allocation plan.

You can sign up here.

Second-dose clinics will be held on April 21 or April 22, according to ADPH.