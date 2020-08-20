Masking policy observed by some, ignored by others at Big Ol' Ballfield Fair

The fair has rolled into town and set up its more than 30 rides and food vendors at Toyota Field in Madison.

Thursday was the opening night for the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair and many people who spoke with WAAY 31 said for them it was their first big event with dozens of people since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Lauren Youngblood, along with her husband and daughter, were one such family who came to the ballpark Thursday night. She said after reading the safety guidelines on the Facebook event page for the fair, she felt much better about bringing the family out for a night of fun and fair food.

"I read them prior to coming about how everything is cleaned after every use, so that was encouraging," Youngblood said.

Office Manager Madison Kissell said there were several "strict guidelines" in place in order to keep both fair guests and staff as safe as possible from the spread of the coronavirus.

She said when the pandemic first hit, they closed their business for three months in order to come up with a series of guidelines and best practices moving forward.

"We sanitize the ride before and after each rider. We sanitize all of the game equipment, the balls, the darts, etc., before and after each play," Kissell said.

In addition to sanitizing the rides, the fair also provides disinfecting wipes and gloves in case any of the guests want some additional protection before getting on any attraction.

Javonte Holman also came out Thursday night with his family. Like Youngblood, he said the inclusion of numerous guidelines, like the fair's mask mandate for staff and guests (who are not eating fair food) was also important.

"As long as you keep six feet and everybody's got their masks on it should be square. Everybody should be good. Nobody should get sick," Holman said.

The Big Ol' Ballpark Fair's Facebook event page states:

"CDC guidelines and Madison County mandates will be followed at the fair. Rides, games, and activities will all be regularly sanitized, social distancing measures will be implemented, temperatures are taken before any guest can enter, masks are required, and rider capacity will be limited."

When asked how the mask policy would be enforced during the fair, Kissell said they have a few different measures in place.

"So we do have security that comes out and they kindly remind people to please wear masks, please social distance, please follow the six-foot distancing rule," Kissell said. "In addition, we do have Kissell team members who walk around with backpack sprayers on, sanitizing major touchpoints: the handrails, some of the fencing. And as they go around, they politely remind people to follow those guidelines."

However, despite the assurances, WAAY 31 observed several people throughout the midway either wearing masks below their mouths or not wearing them at all. When asked if any of the fair or ballpark staff had said anything to them, everyone who spoke with WAAY 31 said "no."

"I know as far as the mandate for Madison County, I think everybody's just used to outside events being, as far as social distancing goes, you don't have to wear the mask as long as it's outside. So that's probably why a lot of -- some people are not, maybe," Madison resident Dylan Ferguson said.

Earlier on Thursday, Madison Mayor Paul Finley said the city will also be checking in with the fair to make sure that the guidelines are being followed.