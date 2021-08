The city of Florence is requiring visitors to and employees at Florence City Hall to wear masks.

This is due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the area.

Visitors to City Hall offices will be required to wear masks while in the building, as will the employee they are with.

Employees don’t have to wear a mask when alone at their desks, but do when in common areas, lobbies, and hallways.

Florence Mayor Andrew Betterton has not said how long the mandate will be in place.