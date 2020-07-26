Mask-making group in need of more volunteer sewers

A local mask-making group says its seen a sharp increase in mask requests since the state-wide mask mandate went into effect almost two weeks ago.

Now, the group organizer says its getting difficult to keep up with orders.

The organizer of the Facebook group, Madison Mask Makers says before the mandate, she was getting requests for less than 50 masks, but in the last couple of weeks, that number has gone up to almost 800.

"Right now the demand is so high and we just don't have many people who know how to sew or can donate the time to do so.," said sewer, Nhuchi Khong.

Nhuchi Khong is a volunteer sewer for the Facebook group, Madison Mask Makers and says she is working as hard as she can to fill orders.

"It takes me about 15 minutes to make a mask. In an hour, I can only make four or five," said Khong.

Organizer of the group, Megan Ehemann says they have less volunteers compared to the start of the pandemic.

"When everything opened back up, people kind of dropped off sewing because it just wasn't needed as much," said Ehemann.

Now, it's making things difficult.

"We had a request for, one in particular, for 500 and it's been sitting there for two weeks and we are struggling to get that many together," said Ehemann.

Both Khong and Ehemann say wearing a mask is still just as important as ever before.

"We still need masks and if people are willing to donate their time, we still have a lot of fabric we can use," said Ehemann.

"Taking the time to make masks is a special thing. We have to have the heart to do so," said Khong.

If you’re interested in volunteering or if you need some masks, click here.